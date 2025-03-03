Jackalope Jump to return to Casper March 8

CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics Wyoming’s annual Casper Jackalope Jump fundraiser is fast approaching, scheduled for Saturday, March 8.

Participants take turns leaping into some chilly waters to help support the Wyoming nonprofit. Participants are encouraged to go all out with fun costumes, and awards recognizing the best costume, largest group and most funds raised will be given out.

The event will be hosted at the Casper Family Aquatic Center, 1804 E. 4th St. Check-in begins at 4 p.m., and people will begin jumping at 4:45. People can register to participate here.

Jackalope Jump events are scheduled throughout Wyoming, in all of its major cities, and are designed to raise money to support Special Olympics Wyoming’s programming and events for more than 1,600 athletes across the state.

Money raised from the event goes toward uniforms, equipment, facility rental fees, travel costs, medals and trophies and much more, Special Olympics Wyoming President and CEO Jen Haines previously told Oil City News.

