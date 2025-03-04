Suspect in DUI crash on Robertson Road bridge claimed truck was stolen

CASPER, Wyo. — A 28-year-old Casper man got third-in-10-years DUI charge last week after his truck ended up wedged between a barrier and the guardrail along the Robertson Road bridge. The man reportedly told officers he was chasing after his truck after it had been stolen, according to the Casper Police Department report.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, two callers reported seeing the truck crashed along the bridge and the driver running away from the scene in a hoodie. A Mills police officer located the suspect nearby in Paradise Valley and tackled him after he refused commands to stop, the affidavit said. The man smelled of an alcoholic beverage, the officer noted.

The truck had traveled over 60 yards along the rail before getting wedged on the end of the bridge.

The man reportedly said he was at home in PV when he heard the horn going off, saying it made that sound when someone started it. He said he always left it unlocked with the keys inside, and he typically leaves his phone in the truck so it’s there when he goes to work in the morning, according to the affidavit.

The suspect explained that after the truck was taken, he chased it on foot through the neighborhood and saw it make U-turn, reportedly saying “that’s when I smoked the guardrail” before correcting himself to state that “they” had struck the guardrail. He said he was initially chasing his truck but started running from law enforcement because he was scared.

The suspect also reportedly suspected his neighbors of the alleged theft, saying they were drug dealers.

He is charged with interference, third-time DUI, and having no auto insurance. A fourth DUI in ten years is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety in circuit court last Tuesday. He is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

