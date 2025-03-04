Crime and courts roundup: Dust bowl, breach of peace

CASPER, Wyo — The following are summaries of calls taken by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend, as well as a recent case dismissal in circuit court. Information on weekend calls was provided by NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Hett. Additional information was obtained at court proceedings court in the Seventh Judicial District District.

Breach of Peace — Friday, Feb 28, 7:52 p.m.

A 64-year-old man in a residential area off Salt Creek Highway was arrested after callers reported him outside yelling at his brother. The brother, who lives in a camper on the property, had been arrested last week for attacking him and served two days in jail for battery.

“I was mad at the officer for letting him back around me,” the man said at initial appearances Monday.

“When law enforcement arrives, he says he’s going to chew the corporal’s nose off…” District Attorney Dan Itzen told the judge while reviewing the affidavit.

The man pleaded guilty to breach of peace and pedestrian under the influence. After serving the weekend in jail, Circuit Court Judge Kevin Taheriordered two more days imposed.

Threatening — Sunday, March 2; Bar Nunn

A man reportedly going through a divorce called deputies to say that his wife had “made questionable comments about burying a body,” Hett said, reading from the report. She said the man wanted the incident documented.

Dust bowl — Sunday, March 2; 9000 block of Poison Spider Road

A caller called to complain that his property was covered in silt that had blown off his neighbor’s land. The caller said his neighbor had not planted crops in three years and the loose topsoil had created a dust storm, Hett said. The deputy advised that dispute was civil in nature.

Burglary — Saturday, March 1, Bryan Evansville Road

A caller reported that a storage unit had been broken into. A vehicle filtration system valued around $5,000 was missing, and some outdoor Christmas lights may also be missing, according to Hett’s summary of the report. The investigation is active.

Citizen Complaint — Sunday, March 2, Trappers Road

A caller at the Buffaloberry Campground said their car was blocked in because there were seven to 10 motorcycles, some of which were parked in the road. They said the people were also letting their dogs roam around, and that a similar situation had happened the day before. A Bureau of Land Management ranger ultimately handled the situation, Hett said.

Citizen Assist — Sunday, March 3

A man on Chamberlain Road called to say that his father was not returning his son. According to Hett’s reading of the report, grandma and grandpa were wanting to keep the child because of the way the mother and father were bickering. Hett said that all parties were ultimately happy with the way the NCSO sergeant mediated the situation.

DUI crash — 12:28 a.m. Sunday, March 2

A caller reported that a vehicle had gone off the road around milepost 88 on Highway 220 near the town of Alcova, Hett said. A deputy and medical personnel arrived to find the driver, a 21-year-old man, outside of the vehicle and mobile. He was treated for injuries on the scene and arrested for DUI.

Case dismissed

On Feb. 18, a felony theft charge against a Casper man was dismissed after a preliminary hearing in which Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier found a lack of evidence to prove that a crime was committed and the defendant was responsible.

Shaun Michael Kiser was charged in a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office affidavit with taking about $3,700 in cash from the Sunset Bar and Grill in Alcova. The owner said she had been out of town in late September and noticed issues with bank drawer deposits and cash drawer reconciliation upon her return. Speaking to employees, she learned Kiser, also an employee, had sent other employees home on the night he handled the drawer, and that she suspected him of turning off the surveillance videos on those nights.

Defense council Tim Cotton pressed NCSO deputy Dean Jackett on the fact that all the employees had access to the area where the surveillance system was housed, and challenged the account of what was missing based on the receipts.

Judge Collier agreed. “It’s not clear how much is missing and why,” she said.