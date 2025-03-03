Lifesaving Classes Offered at Casper College March 8

Learn first aid, CPR, and AED in Casper College’s “AHA Heartsaver, First Aid, CPR, and AED for Adult/Child/Infant.” The class will be held on Saturday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Taught by Joseph Dutro, the class teaches the critical skills needed to respond to and manage an emergency until emergency medical services arrive. It is for those with limited or no medical training who need a course completion card for their job, regulatory, or other requirements or who want to be prepared for an emergency.

The cost is $89 per person, and the fee includes the “AHA Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED Student Workbook.” Each participant who completes the class will receive a class completion card.

For more information or to register, contact Erik Christensen, workforce training specialist, at erik.christensen@caspercollege.edu or call 307-268-2085.