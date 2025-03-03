United Way restaurant fundraiser enters 15th year

CASPER, Wyo. — Eat, Drink and Be Caring. It’s not just a twist on an old saying; it’s an important part of this year’s annual campaign for the United Way of Natrona County.

This marks the 15th year local restaurants will help give back to the community by donating 10% of the proceeds from their sales in a day. This year, that day is Thursday, March 6.

According to a release from the United Way, 36 local Natrona County nonprofit agencies will benefit.

According to United Way of Natrona County CEO Nikki Hawley, the fundraiser is a team effort.

“This is our 15th year partnering with local restaurants as part of our annual campaign,” she said. “Our amazing local business owners give so much to this community. They have truly stepped up to the challenge to #liveunited and we greatly appreciate their support.”

She added that all proceeds from this event will stay local in Natrona County.

“All donations stay and are distributed right here in Natrona County,” she said.

Last year’s Eat, Drink and Be Caring event raised $11,507.87.



