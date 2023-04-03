WYDOT Shuts Down or Issues Cautions About Highways

The blizzard and winter storm warnings hammering much of Wyoming have caused numerous road closures, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation.

While some highways and portions of highways may not be closed, WYDOT advises people to not travel on them unless necessary because of black ice.

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service forecasts the blizzard warning will end at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Casper could receive an additional 13 inches to 19 inches of snow.

WYDOT states that it does not know when these highways will reopen.

Starting in and near Natrona County, these are roads have have been closed as of 10:30 p.m. Monday:

Interstate 25/U.S. Highway 87 from Glendo north through Casper to Buffalo.

U.S. Highway 20/26 from Shoshoni east through Casper to Douglas. (U.S. Highway 26 includes U.S. Highway 20, and Highway 26 is part of Interstate 25.)

Wyoming Highway 251 from Wyoming Boulevard South north to Casper Mountain.

Wyoming Highway 487 from Medicine Bow through Shirley Basin to Wyoming Highway 220.

Wyoming Highway 220 from Casper through Alcova to where it stops at U.S. Highway 287 at Muddy Gap.

U.S. Highway 287 from Rawlins through Muddy Gap to Lander.

Wyoming Highway 28 from where it intersects U.S. Highway 191 north to U.S. Highway 287 south of Lander.

U.S. Highway 30 from where it leaves I-80 from Walcott Junction through Medicine Bow to Laramie where it joins I-80 to Cheyenne.

Wyoming Highway 59 from Douglas north to Wright.

Wyoming Highway 71 south of Rawlins.

Wyoming Highway 196 between I-25 to Kaycee to Beaver Creek.

Wyoming Highway 270 from Guernsey to Manville and Lusk north to U.S. Highway 18.

Wyoming Highway 789 from Baggs north to Wamsutter on I-80.

The road closures and when they reopen will be updated on wyoroad.info.

