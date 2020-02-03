WYDOT: Casper Highways, Streets Closed or ‘No Unnecessary Travel’

UPDATE (8:13 a.m. Monday)

Virtually all roads out of the Casper area are now closed.

Original Story:

Highway officials -- and mother nature, apparently -- would prefer it if you'd just stay home Monday.

As of 6:15 a.m., all roads that were not closed were under a 'no unnecessary travel' advisory, including City streets. The city is shut down today and the police department has declared a 'snow day,' meaning officers will only be able to respond to serious crashes.

I-25 remains closed between Douglas and Buffalo, US 20/26 is closed from Casper to Moneta, and WY 220 is closed from Alcova to Muddy Gap.

The old Glenrock Highway, WY 220 to the junction with WY 487, WY 257 and WY 258 (Outer Drive) are open, but WYDOT advises no unnecessary travel. Hazards include blowing snow, reduced visibility and slick roadways.

Anyone in Casper involved in a minor crash Monday should exchange information and make arrangements with the other parties to meet at the police department later in the week, once things have quieted down.

City snowplows will only be out to make arterial streets passable. Do not expect them to clear side streets or collector streets.

There will be no City garbage services Monday.

For the latest road conditions and closure information, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.