WSGS: Wyoming is One of the World’s Top Helium Producers, New Report Available

Wyoming is one of the largest producers of helium in the world -- all of which, says the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) -- is a by-product of natural gas from Sublette County. The helium occurs in a carbon dioxide-rich natural gas reservoir hosted in the Mississippian Madison Limestone.

“Helium is an often overlooked resource that is indispensable to a wide range of industries,” says Dr. Erin Campbell, WSGS Director and State Geologist in a new report. “This new public information circular highlights the development of natural gas resources at LaBarge and summarizes other helium occurrences across the state. Wyoming plays an important role in the helium industry, and we hope the public will find this report useful in understanding the history of helium development."

Lighter than air, helium is the magic behind floating balloons. But that's far from its many accolades. Over the past century, helium has played a crucial role in major advances, including welding lighter American aircraft during World War II, in Space Shuttle rocket launches, and in particle physics experiments.

Today, helium is used for MRI imaging. It also plays an essential role in manufacturing germanium and silicon crystals along with arc welding.

The most recent studies take a look at natural gas compositions from wells across the state. Analyses are compiled from the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Bureau of Mines, Bureau of Land Management, and Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Each gas sample has been matched to a well catalogued by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Download the report here.

