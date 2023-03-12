Worland Holds On to Beat Lyman for 3A Boys Basketball Crown

A year ago, Worland defeated Lyman in the consolation championship at the 3A State Basketball Tournament by a single point. Fast forward a year and these two teams played for the 3A state championship and in another close game, Worland edged Lyman 37-35 to take home the coveted trophy.

Lyman had a chance to tie the game with .8 remaining but the inbounds pass was a little bit too far for Braydon Bradshaw to handle. The Eagles at one point in the contest had a 10-point lead. Worland chipped away and trailed by one at the halftime intermission and outscored Lyman 10-0 in the 3rd quarter.

The Warriors connected on 7, 3-pointers in the game and more importantly came up with two huge defensive stops in the final seconds. They were led in scoring by Carter Clark with 13 and Landen Gilmore added 11. Braydon Bradshaw of Lyman is a very difficult defensive assignment for any opponent and led the Eagles with 20 points on 8-15 from the floor.

Worland wins their 2nd state title in the last 3 years in the 3A ranks and finished the year with a record of 23-4. It was Lyman's first appearance in the state championship game since winning it all back in 2007. The Eagles wrapped up the season at 19-8.

