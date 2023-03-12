Douglas Girls Win 3A Basketball State Title……Again
The last time the Douglas girls did not win a 3A State Championship in basketball was back in 2017. The Bearcats have been dominant on the court in this classification and won their 5th consecutive state title with a 60-46 win over Buffalo on Saturday in Casper. If the 2020 State Tournament wasn't canceled due to Covid, the Cats would be celebrating their 6th in a row.
Douglas lost to Buffalo in the 3A East regional final 49-46 but the Bearcats set the tone in the title game in the first half with some fast-paced play that gave them a 10-point lead at halftime. Lauren Olsen as usual was sensational with 28 points on 11-23 from the field. She has averaged 21 points a game this season and she can really punish opposing defenses. Douglas is not a one-woman team by any stretch. Brooke Wright had 14 points in the championship game and Jaden Meyer had 10.
Buffalo received a stellar game from Tess Rule who had 20 points and was 8-11 from the free throw line. Grace Peterson was also sharp with 14 and she was 6-9 from the floor. This is a proud basketball program with a pair of 2nd place finished and a pair of 3rd place finishes in the last 6 seasons at the 3A State Tournament and wrapped up the season at 21-5.
Douglas by the way will lose just 3 seniors and Olsen will return as a junior. The Cats had a 27-2 season and will be tough again next year. Be sure and check out our video of Saturday's game and an assortment of photos in our gallery below.