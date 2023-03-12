Douglas Girls Win 3A Basketball State Title……Again

The last time the Douglas girls did not win a 3A State Championship in basketball was back in 2017. The Bearcats have been dominant on the court in this classification and won their 5th consecutive state title with a 60-46 win over Buffalo on Saturday in Casper. If the 2020 State Tournament wasn't canceled due to Covid, the Cats would be celebrating their 6th in a row.

Douglas lost to Buffalo in the 3A East regional final 49-46 but the Bearcats set the tone in the title game in the first half with some fast-paced play that gave them a 10-point lead at halftime. Lauren Olsen as usual was sensational with 28 points on 11-23 from the field. She has averaged 21 points a game this season and she can really punish opposing defenses. Douglas is not a one-woman team by any stretch. Brooke Wright had 14 points in the championship game and Jaden Meyer had 10.

Buffalo received a stellar game from Tess Rule who had 20 points and was 8-11 from the free throw line. Grace Peterson was also sharp with 14 and she was 6-9 from the floor. This is a proud basketball program with a pair of 2nd place finished and a pair of 3rd place finishes in the last 6 seasons at the 3A State Tournament and wrapped up the season at 21-5.

Douglas by the way will lose just 3 seniors and Olsen will return as a junior. The Cats had a 27-2 season and will be tough again next year. Be sure and check out our video of Saturday's game and an assortment of photos in our gallery below.

Get our free mobile app

3A Girls Basketball Championship-Douglas Vs. Buffalo 3A Girls Basketball Championship-Douglas Vs. Buffalo