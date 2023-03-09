PhotoFest! State 3A Basketball Tournament: Day 1

The State 3A Basketball Tournament tipped off on Thursday and out of the 8 games played, the higher seed lost just once. On the girls' side, there was just one close game as Lyman beat Torrington by 3 and there was just one close game on the boys' side as Buffalo edged Powell by 3.

We have a lot of photos to share from all 8 of the quarterfinal round games in our gallery below. Enjoy!

