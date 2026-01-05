A sunset over Casper Mountain, the glitter of snow on the mountains, or spotting a deer on your morning hike can take your breath away. Those moments of awe and wonder don’t just feel good — they actually change your brain and improve your health according to Paul Wright, MD, Senior VP and System Chair of the Neuroscience Institute at Nuvance Health.

What happens in your brain

When you experience awe:

Prefrontal cortex lights up – helps you focus, plan, and make decisions.

Anterior cingulate cortex activates – calms your emotions and helps you process the moment.

Dopamine is released – the “feel-good” neurotransmitter that boosts joy, movement, and thinking.

Insula becomes active – links physical sensations to emotional experiences, making awe feel full-bodied.

You also feel connected to something bigger than yourself — like the wide-open skies over the Wind River Range or the North Platte River Valley — while day-to-day worries fade away.

Why awe is good for your health

Experiencing awe doesn’t just make you feel good temporarily:

Reduces stress and anxiety

Improves mood and creativity

Supports heart health and lowers blood pressure

Strengthens your immune system

Expands your perspective and problem-solving skills

Basically, moments of awe are a brain boost with real-life health perks.

How to find awe in Wyoming

You don’t need to travel far to feel it. Try:

Walking in nature: Casper Mountain trails, Medicine Bow National Forest, or even your backyard.

Mindful observation: Watch the sunrise over the Tetons, listen to a hawk cry overhead, or stargaze on a clear winter night.

Engaging with art and music: Local shows, art exhibits, or even creating your own work can spark awe.

Even small daily moments — noticing a snow-dusted pine, a bird landing on a fence post, or the colors of a sunset — can give your brain a boost.

As artist Ellen Griesedieck puts it, awe “connects us… it creates a sense of possibility and hope.” Here in Wyoming, that sense of wonder is never far away — all you need to do is look up, look around, and take it in.

