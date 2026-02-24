Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/23/26 - 02/24/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Nicholas Mclaughlin, 28, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Shadow Ray, 29, Hold for CAC

Ethan Short, 27, Criminal trespass, interfere with Peace officer

Milton McDonald, 24, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Ryan Jelinek, 32, Hold for WSP

