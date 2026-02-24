Wyoming’s coal industry — long the backbone of the state’s economy — is facing a defining moment.

A newly released Wyoming Coal Study paints a stark picture of decline, while also outlining narrow paths that could stabilize or modestly revive production in the coming decades.

Coal output in the state has fallen dramatically from its 2008 peak of 466 million tons to 191 million tons in 2024. The drop has been driven largely by reduced demand for coal-fired power generation, tighter environmental regulations, competition from inexpensive natural gas, and the rapid growth of subsidized renewable energy.

The study concludes that demand is likely to continue declining overall — but not without potential bright spots.

A Supply Problem Emerging

Wyoming’s coal supply is concentrated in two regions: the Powder River Basin and the Green River Basin.

The Powder River Basin accounts for more than 200 million tons annually, making it the largest coal-producing region in the country. The Green River Basin contributes about 4 million tons per year.

But both regions face long-term sustainability concerns.

According to the study, limited reinvestment in mines, depletion of economically recoverable reserves, and delays in federal coal leasing approvals are creating a bottleneck. Without reforms to improve transparency in determining fair market value and streamlining the permitting process, Wyoming’s production capacity could fall short of demand after 2030 — even if demand stabilizes.

In other words, supply constraints could compound market pressures.

Three Possible Futures for Demand

The study outlines three scenarios for coal demand through 2050:

Blue Case (Business as Usual): Coal demand declines steadily to between 140 and 160 million tons by 2050 as environmental regulations and competition from natural gas and renewables continue. Gray Case (Favorable to Coal): Production stabilizes or increases to as much as 250 million tons annually by 2028, fueled by regulatory rollbacks and rising electricity demand — particularly from power-hungry industries such as data centers. Green Case (Adverse to Coal): Demand drops sharply to just 64 million tons by 2050 under stricter environmental policies.

Much of that trajectory hinges on federal regulatory decisions.

Regulatory Pressure Remains a Central Factor

The study identifies a series of federal rules that have increased compliance costs for coal-fired power plants and accelerated retirements, including the Clean Power Plan 2.0, the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, Effluent Limitation Guidelines, Coal Combustion Residuals rules, and the federal Greenhouse Gas Rule.

Compliance with these regulations has made many coal plants economically unviable, reducing demand for Wyoming coal.

Proposed repeals of certain rules — including the Clean Power Plan 2.0 and MATS — along with extended compliance deadlines for others, could provide temporary relief. However, the long-term regulatory environment remains uncertain.

State-level policies are also shaping demand. Renewable Portfolio Standards and Clean Energy Standards in states that purchase Wyoming coal are accelerating plant closures and could reduce coal sales by more than 30 million tons annually by 2031.

At the same time, some states have passed laws aimed at preserving coal-fired generation to ensure grid reliability and resource adequacy — creating a patchwork of policy outcomes across the country.

Export Hopes Face Infrastructure Hurdles

International markets present another complicated picture.

Asian countries — particularly Japan and South Korea — represent potential buyers, but Wyoming coal faces stiff price competition from Indonesian suppliers. High transportation costs and limited West Coast export infrastructure further limit competitiveness.

Proposed terminals such as the Millennium Coal Terminal in Washington and the Oakland Coal Terminal in California could expand export access. However, both projects have faced regulatory and political opposition.

Beyond Burning: Alternative Uses for Coal

Recognizing that thermal coal demand may continue to shrink, the study explores non-thermal opportunities.

Among them:

Rare earth element extraction from coal and coal byproducts.

Coal-to-gas and coal-to-liquids technologies.

Coal-to-chemicals production.

Rare earth extraction offers promise but carries technical and market uncertainties. Coal-to-gas and coal-to-liquids are technologically viable but struggle economically against cheap natural gas and high capital costs.

Coal-to-chemicals appears to offer the strongest alternative pathway, with higher potential margins and opportunities to integrate carbon capture and storage technologies.

Recommendations for Action

To address mounting challenges, the study recommends:

Advocating for federal regulatory relief, including repealing certain emissions rules.

Reforming federal coal leasing and permitting processes to reduce delays and costs.

Supporting state policies that prioritize dispatchable generation and grid reliability.

Investing in research and development for non-thermal coal applications.

Coordinating with other coal-producing states to defend shared economic interests.

A Critical Juncture

Wyoming’s coal industry remains a major employer and revenue generator for the state. But the study makes clear that without strategic action — both regulatory and market-based — long-term decline appears likely.

Whether increased electricity demand from industries like data centers can offset plant retirements, and whether federal leasing reforms can keep supply viable, will shape the next chapter.

For now, Wyoming coal stands at a crossroads — navigating regulatory uncertainty, shifting energy markets, and the ticking clock of reserve depletion.

