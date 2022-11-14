According to a press release from the Casper Police Department, on the evening of Nov. 13 officers with the department responded to the intersection of K Street and N Lincoln Street.

The call was for a vehicle verse pedestrian collision and as stated in the release, through an investigation, it is believed an unidentified woman was lying in the middle of the road when a vehicle backed over top of her.

A bystander and the driver provided some type of aid to the woman, who was taken to the Wyoming Medical Center by ambulance for serious injuries to their lower extremities.

The victim is currently stable but is still receiving treatment for serious injuries according to the release, though it is unclear at this time what those injuries are.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police, said that the accident happened around 7 p.m., that it was some form of a passenger vehicle, and that the victim and the driver knew each other, though he wasn't able to say what their relationship is.

Bullard said he doesn't know how fast the vehicle was going, but that it was a low speed and that they encourage people as the holidays approach to be aware while driving.

The investigation is still ongoing and impaired driving, possibly due to alcohol, has not been ruled out as a factor in the collision at this time.

