Two Severely Injured in Park County Rollover

Two female victims were severely injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Park County last week after their vehicle left the roadway.

The Park County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at roughly 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When first-responders arrived, they discovered the two females had sustained severe injuries. One was ejected and the other was still in the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation revealed that the vehicle was heading westbound on Park County Road 7WC. Officials believe the passenger tires ran off the side of the roadway two times. The second time, the driver reportedly overcorrected and crossed the entire roadway.

The sheriff's office says skid marks were observed spanning 147 feet across the roadway. After the skid marks, there were marks indicating that the car rolled three times before coming to a rest on its roof.

The entire incident spanned 475 feet.

Both females were taken to Cody Regional Health. Their condition is unknown.