Woman Dies In Crash On Fremont Canyon Road Near Pathfinder

A woman died in a crash on Fremont Canyon Road on Saturday.

Natrona County Sheriff's Investigations Sgt. Taylor Courtney said a 29-year-old woman died in the crash near Pathfinder Reservoir. A male in the car survived, but his injuries were unknown.

Few details have been released in the incident. Courtney said the Wyoming Highway Patrol is handling the investigation due to there being a fatality in the crash.