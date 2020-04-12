UPDATE:

The highways mentioned in this story have since reopened, according to WYDOT.

Original Story:

WYDOT closed I-25 between Casper and Buffalo late Saturday as a snowstorm moved through the area.

As of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, there was still no estimated reopening time.

Also closed is US 20-26 between Casper and Waltman. There is no estimated reopening time for that stretch of highway, either.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.

