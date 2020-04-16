Spring Snowstorm Closes 250+ Miles of I-80 in Southern Wyoming

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.)

All of I-80 has reopened across southern Wyoming.

==========================================================

Original Story:

Roughly 250 miles of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming were shut down overnight as a snowstorm moved through the region, and a number of other highways were closed as well.

All lanes were closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne as of Thursday morning. The Rawlins-Cheyenne stretch is estimated to reopen sometime between noon and 2 p.m., while there is no estimated reopening time for the segment between Rock Springs and Rawlins.

In addition, US 30/287 was closed between WY 34 north of Laramie and I-80 at Walcott Junction.

WY 210 was closed between I-80 and Curt Gowdy State Park, and US 287 was closed between Laramie and Colorado.

Further west, WY 28 was closed between Farson and US 287/WY789 with no estimated reopening time.

US 191 was closed from Utah north to mile marker 502, which sits just south of I-80, and WY 430 was closed between Rock Springs and Colorado with no estimated reopening time.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app