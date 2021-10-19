Winter Storm Could Bring Dangerous Travel To Casper Area
As a part of a winter storm warning issued for central Wyoming, the National Weather Service says travel on Outer Drive may become very difficult at times.
Other impacted areas include I-25, and US 20-26 west of Casper.
"Wet or slushy roads during the day may become very slick and snow-covered toward sunset," the warning states.
The winter storm warning remains in effect through 11 p.m.
Forecasters predict snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches with the storm.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
