Winter Storm Could Bring Dangerous Travel To Casper Area

As a part of a winter storm warning issued for central Wyoming, the National Weather Service says travel on Outer Drive may become very difficult at times.

Other impacted areas include I-25, and US 20-26 west of Casper.

Get our free mobile app

"Wet or slushy roads during the day may become very slick and snow-covered toward sunset," the warning states.

The winter storm warning remains in effect through 11 p.m.

Forecasters predict snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches with the storm.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.