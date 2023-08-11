City Does Cape Seal Work on 12th, East Second Streets Next Week

The City of Casper asks residents to move parked cars off 12th Street from Beverly Street to Wyoming Boulevard to allow construction crews to complete cape seal work from 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 through the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Crews will also be concluding cape seal work on Second Street from Wyoming Boulevard to Hat Six Road during this same time period.

If possible, please avoid both areas Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

A cape seal is a roadway surface treatment designed to extend the life of pavements in fair to good condition, consisting of a chip seal treatment, which is then covered by a slurry seal or micro surfacing treatment.