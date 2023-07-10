Wyoming Boulevard Recycling Depot Closed for Fair Week

The City of Casper's recycling depot on Wyoming Boulevard near Fairside Road will be closed for pedestrian safety for the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo until Monday, July 17, according to a press release.

The City's Solid Waste Division has done this to prevent fair visitors from parking at the depot and walking across Wyoming Boulevard -- Wyoming Highway 258 -- to reach the fairgrounds.

“As there is not a controlled pedestrian crossing near the depot and Wyoming Boulevard is a busy highway, we close the depot yearly for safety,” Solid Waste Division Manager Cynthia Langston. said. “We regret the inconvenience to our recycling customers and appreciate their understanding."

Despite this temporary closure, the City has other recycling depots:

Paradise Valley Pool at 5200 Iris.

Mike Sedar Park at 781 College Drive.

Huber Park at 3031 E. Fifth Street.

Meals on Wheels, 1760 E. 12th Street.

Viking Court at Blackmore and Wyoming Boulevard.

North Casper Ball Park parking lot at 1700 E. K Street.

The Regional Solid Waste Faciity (the Balefill) at 1886 N. Station Road.

Elsewhere in Natrona County, recycling depots are located at Sunset Boulevard in Bar Nunn and behind the Evansville Town Hall. Those depots do not accept all materials.

Casper’s recycling depots are popular with residents who leave an average of 200 tons of recyclable materials each month at the depots.

For questions or more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at (307) 235-8246.

