Win 4 Tix + Pit Passes for Toughest Monster Truck Tour Feb. 12th in Casper
For one night only, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Ford Wyoming Center. Saturday, Feb. 12th, 2022 at 7:00 pm, and we want to hook you up with FREE tickets and pit passes!
The line-up includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, and more. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.
We want to give you 4 tickets for the family + 4 pit passes + $20 for concessions + $50 for merch!
Simply fill out the form below and you are in for a chance to win! Good luck!
*Contest runs now until Sunday, Feb. 10th at midnight*
45 Pictures Of Casper's Logan Wilson's NFL Action
The one time player at Natrona County High School and University of Wyoming has made quite the impact over the last 2 years in the NFL. Including being a big part of the defense that has lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl in over 30 year.