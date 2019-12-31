Casper's most exciting Monster Truck event is back at the Events Center on Saturday, February 8th - with the Toughest Monster Truck Tour! Bigfoot, Dirt Crew, Quad Chaos and more will compete in nail-biting racing, wow-factor wheelies, and free-for-all monster truck freestyle events, plus some surprises as the night goes on.

Enter to win a VIP night out for 4 at the show - and don't forget to lock up your tickets early at sinclairtix.com or all SinclairTix locations.