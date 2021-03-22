The ‘Toughest Monster Truck Tour’ Returns to Casper May 2021

One of the Casper favorites annual events is coming back for one night only this May. The Ford Wyoming Center welcomes back the Toughest Monster Truck Tour.

For one night only, Foss Motors presents the Toughest Monster Truck Tour will return to Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center). Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

“We are even more happy than usual to announce this event because it is the very first indoor Toughest Monster Truck Tour event in more than a year when we had to put our tour on hold due to COVID,” said Kelly Hess Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour. “Because Casper marks the reopening of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour after this unprecedented situation, all of our teams and all of our crew are looking forward to this event in Casper even more than usual,” she added.

The line-up includes Bigfoot, Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Twisted Addiction, double Trouble, and Trouble Maker. Plus, the high-flying tricks and stunts of the daredevil Freestyle Motocross team will also be featured.

To celebrate the return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, March 26-April 2, select tickets will be $5 OFF and all tickets purchased will come with a free pit pass, regardless of the price level. The Pit Pass gets fans in early (from 4:30-6pm) to walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take photos and get autographs. After April 2, pit passes can be purchased for $7 or are available for free upon request at Foss Motors.

On sale Friday, March 26th at 10 am.

Tickets will be available at SinclairTix.com, at the Ford Wyoming Center Box Office, and by phone at 800-442-2256.

For information and reviews about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour Facebook page or www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.

In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, the Ford Wyoming Center has instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event. To view the complete list of protocols, please visit https://www.fordwyomingcenter.com/center-information/covid-19-information.