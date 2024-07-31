Wildfires in the Guernsey/Hartville Area Close Several Wyoming Highways

Several Wyoming highways remain closed after wildfires erupted in the Guernsey/Hartville area last night.

These closures include U.S. 26 between Interstate 25 and Lingle, and WYO 270 between Manville and Guernsey.

Additionally, WYO 320 is open to local traffic only between Wheatland (Grey Rocks closure gate) and U.S. 26.

For those impacted:

The Red Cross shelter remains open at Camp Guernsey building 106. Anyone affected by the fires in the Hartville/Guernsey/Ft. Laramie areas can receive immediate assistance and information at the shelter.

At 8:40 a.m., Goshen County Emergency Management released the following regarding the fire:

"The wind died down for a several hours last night allowing for units to get some areas put out however, the morning wind has started blowouts at several locations along Hwy 26.

North of Ft Laramie, the fire never slowed down, however Goshen County Road and Bridge, Yoder Bulldozer, several local citizens on tractors with disc's scratches several miles of fire line at the head of the fire.

This allowed fire units to move into structure defenses and save homes up north.

So far, no structures have been lost on the Platte or Goshen County sides.

In addition to Goshen and Platte County Fire Depts, BLM, State Forestry, Lusk, Hemingford Nebraska, Albany County and Laramie County departments have arrived to assist with today's operations."

