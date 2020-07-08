Wildfire Destroys Home, Burns Other Buildings Near Glenrock

A wildfire in western Converse County burned roughly 250 acres and destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

First responders received reports of the fire at roughly 3:45 p.m.

BLM spokesperson Tyson Finnicum told K2 Radio News the fire burned roughly 250 acres.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Leo Malsom said one home and three outbuildings were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

Malsom said, to his knowledge, no injuries were reported.

The response consisted of local, state and federal agencies. Three large air tankers and a helicopter also assisted in fighting the fire.

Malsom said a combined effort between aerial assets and guys on the ground who "worked their tails off" helped bring the fire under control.

The fire is under investigation.

Responding agencies included Converse County Rural Firefighters, Evansville Fire Department, Natrona County Fire Protection District, Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, Wyoming State Forestry, Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department, Douglas Volunteer Fire Department and Boise Helitack.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and Glenrock police officers also responded to the scene along with deputies from the Natrona County and Converse County Sheriff's offices.