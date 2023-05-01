Evansville Fire-EMS Gives Update to Sunday Evening Fire
Earlier Monday, the Evansville Fire & EMS Department updated the information about a structure fire that sent a person to the hospital on Sunday evening.
The sole occupant of the residential structure on Oklahoma Street was taken to Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center.
The patient's condition was unknown as of Monday morning.
The structure was severely damaged.
The fire department -- with four units and a chief officer -- was dispatched to a structure fire in the 30 block of Oklahoma Street shortly before 5 p.m.
A train crossing through the Evansville area delayed one engine.
Other assisting agencies include the Casper Public Safety Tele-Communications Center, Casper Fire-EMS, the Natrona County Fire Protection District, Evansville Public Works, Rocky Mountain Power, Black Hills Energy, the Evansville and Casper police departments, and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.