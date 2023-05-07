Casper Police Department Wants Homeowners Prepared for Wildfire
The Casper Police Department encourages area residents to take some time to help first responders save your home in case of a wildfire, according to the Department's Facebook page:
- Have a garden hose attached to hose bibbs (outside faucets).
- Make the driveway accessible with address visible.
- Have the chimney cleaned and screened.
- Clear gutters and roof of debris.
- Remove dead and dying plants and shrubs 30 feet from structures.
- Thin and prune coniferous trees.
- Mow grass regularly.
- Set wood piles, fuel tanks, and other flammable materials 30 feet from structures.
- Ask the power company to clear branches from power lines.
