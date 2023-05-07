Casper Police Department Wants Homeowners Prepared for Wildfire

The Casper Police Department encourages area residents to take some time to help first responders save your home in case of a wildfire, according to the Department's Facebook page:

Have a garden hose attached to hose bibbs (outside faucets).

Make the driveway accessible with address visible.

Have the chimney cleaned and screened.

Clear gutters and roof of debris.

Remove dead and dying plants and shrubs 30 feet from structures.

Thin and prune coniferous trees.

Mow grass regularly.

Set wood piles, fuel tanks, and other flammable materials 30 feet from structures.

Ask the power company to clear branches from power lines.

