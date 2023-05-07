Casper Police Department Wants Homeowners Prepared for Wildfire

Casper Police Department Wants Homeowners Prepared for Wildfire

Casper Police Department; Graham, Washington, Fire and Rescue

The Casper Police Department encourages area residents to take some time to help first responders save your home in case of a wildfire, according to the Department's Facebook page:

  • Have a garden hose attached to hose bibbs (outside faucets).
  • Make the driveway accessible with address visible.
  • Have the chimney cleaned and screened.
  • Clear gutters and roof of debris.
  • Remove dead and dying plants and shrubs 30 feet from structures.
  • Thin and prune coniferous trees.
  • Mow grass regularly.
  • Set wood piles, fuel tanks, and other flammable materials 30 feet from structures.
  • Ask the power company to clear branches from power lines.

