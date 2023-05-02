Evansville House Catches Fire Two Nights in a Row
For the second night in a row, a house in Evansville caught fire.
The first fire was on Sunday evening. Evansville Fire-EMS was dispatched to Oklahoma Street shortly before 5:00 p.m. according to a press release.
The sole occupant of the residential structure on Oklahoma Street was taken to Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center.
The patient's condition was unknown as of Monday morning.
The structure was severely damaged.
There was “a flare up” the following night (Tuesday).
Evansville Fire-EMS PIO Mike Cornett said they were dispatched to the residence about 11:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
