Wildfire closes Coal Mountain Road overnight Tuesday

UPDATE: The Natrona County Fire District posted on Wednesday morning that all roads are open as of 8:30 a.m., and crews continue to work the fire with ground and air support. The fire was last mapped at around 10 acres and started sometime around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The cause of the fire was not listed.

CASPER, Wyo. — An active wildfire closed the area of Highway 220 and Coal Mountain Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Natrona County Emergency Management, no structures were threatened in the fire. An update late Tuesday states that the fire was 75% contained and that multiple agencies were in the area.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, WYDOT is showing Highway 220 as open.

Another fire temporarily closed portions of Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland on Tuesday evening, according to WYDOT.

Persistent warm and dry conditions have exacerbated and extended an active fire season in Wyoming. Numerous wildfires have burned in the state this season, with the still-active Elk Fire in the Bighorn National Forest currently the largest at nearly 76,000 acres, according to InciWeb.