Why Every Blood Donation Matters: Lessons From A Wyoming Mom

In 1977, a Wyoming mother named Kay needed two units of blood after delivering her daughter.

She’s part of a powerful statistic:



1 in 83 mothers will need a blood transfusion after childbirth.

Kay’s connection to blood donation runs deep — her mom donated regularly, and Kay couldn’t wait to follow in her footsteps. Even during times when she couldn’t donate, she said, “That really bugged me.”

Now, she’s a regular platelet donor with Vitalant, and she’s proud to give her time.

“I’m there from walk in to walk out about 3 hours, but that’s OK, people need it so bad. I always make sure I have a morning to go in and donate, it’s very, very rewarding.”

Kay’s story is a reminder of why every donation matters and how giving back can come full circle.

“I’ve given patients as much as 50 units of blood, and that’s what pushed me to do this,” Dr. Rossi said. “Running a blood drive and donating at a blood drive can be so therapeutic for both the person who receives the blood and also the providers that delivered the blood.”

Eligible Blood Donors Needed

Healthy, eligible donors are needed every day to make sure blood is readily available for patients for every type of need including trauma, surgeries, cancer, blood disorders and more.

Make an appointment and learn all the ways to support the cause at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant blood donor app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

