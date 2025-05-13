Visit Casper is delighted to announce that Western Fest, a new kick-off event for the College National Finals Rodeo, will take place at David Street Station in Casper on June 15, 2025, from 6-10 p.m.

“CNFR is an integral summer event in Casper,” said Annette Pitts, CEO of Visit Casper. “Western Fest is a celebration of our city and state’s western heritage and rodeo culture and will set the stage for another fantastic rodeo right here in Casper.”

Western Fest includes a concert, with headliners Jared Rogerson & the Rodeo Wreck and Kaspen Haley & Boxelder Stomp opening the show, as well as a fun zone with a mechanical bull, corn hole, wagon rides and more. General admission is free, while front-row access to the concert is $50, VIP tickets are $75 and tickets for wagon rides and the mechanical bull are $5.

There will also be vendors at the event, with a mix of local beer and cocktails, food trucks and shopping.

“David Street Station is going to be the place to be June 15,” added Pitts. “Our hope is that locals, visitors, athletes and their families join us in the heart of Casper to celebrate one of the attributes that makes this place so special.”

Fall Fest; David Street Station photo, Facebook

Vendors include the Ford Wyoming Center, Busskohl Bouncy Houses (including a mechanical bull), Occasions by Cory, Lucky Treasures Vintage Wear & Goods, The Hat Rack Guy and Denaj Permanent Jewelry, plus food trucks from The Hangry Dog, Heirloom & Native and The Curly Wolf Den. There are six remaining vendors spots available, as well as one food truck opening.

Western Fest will include a featured nonprofit, the Jae Foundation, that is dedicated to suicide awareness and mental health advocacy.

Sponsors for Western Fest include Advance Casper, Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming and Cowboy State Daily. Additional sponsorships are available; contact Liz with Visit Casper at 307-234-5362.

More information about Western Fest is available at www.visitcasper.com/college-national-finals-rodeo/western-fest.

