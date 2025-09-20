PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition, 10th Anniversary

Funky Junk in Casper has steadily grown into an enormous community gathering. All day long people perused David Street Station looking at the hundreds of vendors that showed up for this nostalgic event.

This lively market is special to Casper, and the Fall Edition is especially welcome before the cold sets in. September is a lovely time for catching up with old friends and listening to local bands jam downtown.

For the tenth year in a row, creatives, small businesses, musicians, and food trucks brough the magic. Children ran and danced, hula-hooping on the green, babies napped and dogs posed for the camera. Check out photos from another great gathering below!