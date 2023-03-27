Werner Wildlife Museum Hosting Four Free Bird Identification Classes

Casper College News Release:

The Werner Wildlife Museum will host a series of four free bird identification classes beginning on Tuesday, April 18 and running consecutive Tuesdays through May 16.

Popular Werner Wildlife Series speaker Stacey Scott and Casper College biology instructor Luis Alza Leon will lead the classes. Both men have been avid bird watchers for many years and are well-versed in the bird species found in Wyoming.

The series does not require registration, and each class will cover a different set of birds. The public is welcome to attend any or all four classes, as each is a stand-alone unit.

“We are excited to host these classes since it speaks to our mission of education,” says Dalene Hodnett, Casper College director of museums. “It’s a great opportunity for our extensive collection to serve the birding community,” she added.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

