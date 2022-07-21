WCA North Boys Basketball Practice

The Wyoming Coaches Association all-star games will be on Saturday the Erickson Gym at Casper College and the North boys basketball squad plans to be ready. They have a dynamic scorer in Luca Brooks from Upton plus another all-state pick in Chaumbrey Romero from Wind River. Throw in some big guys like Sheridan's Frank Sinclair and Cody Wright of Dubois and you have a pretty balanced team.

The team worked out on Wednesday night at Casper College and we caught up with Wright and Tyler Pacheco from Kelly Walsh for their thoughts on the upcoming all-star game. In addition, we have a collection of photos from that practice session in our gallery below.

