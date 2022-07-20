WCA All-Star South Boys Basketball Practice

The South boys basketball squad for the Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star game on Saturday will be a formidable group. Dylan Thomas of Green River, Kade Preuit of Wheatland, Camryn Spence from Douglas and Ashton Barto of Rawlins were all state picks in the 2021-22 season. Plus they have some size in Maurie Alexander of Cheyenne South and Encampment's Koye Gilbert.

The all-star games are usually run and gun affairs which the players seem to like. The fans do too. We had a chance to chat with Maurie Alexander and Kade Preuit prior to their Wednesday practice session. They're happy to be in Casper for the week and we'll see what happens in Saturday's all-star game at Casper College

