PhotoFest! WCA Girls Basketball All-Star Game

The Wyoming Coaches Association Girls Basketball All-Star game was back and forth affair but the South held off the North 53-45 on Saturday afternoon at Casper College. The South got off to a great start but the North surged back into the only to see the South surge to the finish line. The South was led in scoring by Reece Halley of Torrington with 12 with Cokeville's Emmie Barnes chipping in 11. Logann Alvar of Kelly Walsh paced the North with a dozen and Emma Patik of Natrona had 9.

We do have a short video to share with you from that game on Saturday at Casper College as well as a large collection of pics in our gallery below. Enjoy!

