PhotoFest: WCA Boys Basketball All-Star Game
The Wyoming Coaches Association Boys Basketball All-Star game was a one sided affair with the North taking control in the first quarter and they never looked back. The North won this one 96-69 as they got 26 points from Luca Brooks from Upton and 17 from Wind River's Chaumbrey Romero. The South was led by Dylan Taylor of Green River with 11.
Take a look at our video from that game and more than a few photos in our gallery below. Enjoy!
Get our free mobile app
Wyoming Coaches Association Boys All-Star Game
Wyoming Coaches Association Boys All-Star Game