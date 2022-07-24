PhotoFest! Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball

The Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star volleyball match was certainly entertaining at Casper College on Saturday afternoon. In 5 great sets, the South defeated the North25-21, 19-2518-25,25-19 and 15-12. The South received 9 kills each from Brice Hansen of Lyman and Mia Hutchinson of Star Valley. The North was led by Demi Stauffenberg from Lander with 13 kills. Upton's Alyson Louderback had 7 kills and 3 blocks.

We have a video to share with you from that match on Saturday plus a ton of photos in our gallery. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app