The summer is moving extremely quickly with those graduated seniors moving on to the next phase of their life. But those kids (and their parents) still would like to cherish some of the exploits at the prep level in athletics. That being said, we have another large collection of photos from the Shrine Bowl football game, courtesy of Gail Carver. Look for someone you recognize! Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week TBT #6 Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week TBT #6