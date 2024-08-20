WATCH: Council discusses water tank replacement funding, repair contracts

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council is holding its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The pre-meeting was a discussion of the city’s aging 10-million-gallon water tank and the state funds available to help replace it — a $12 million project.

Informational materials provided to the council are available here and are included below.

Third and final reading of Ordinance Amending Various Chapters of Title 15 – Building and Construction of the Casper Municipal Code Regarding International Codes

The memo notes that the city must adopt the same code standards adopted by the state, which went into effect last month. The International Residential Code, International Building Code, International Fuel Gas Code, International Existing Building Code, International Plumbing Code and International Fire Code are all up for adoption.

The adoptions come with the recommendations of the city building department, and licensed contractors have been notified, according to the memo by city fire and building officials.

The amendments include appendices to address tiny houses and accessory dwellings to help city planners amid a growing interest in alternative housing units. There are also certain requirements to use UV or purple primer on all PVC, which staff noted would help with leaks and aid in visual inspections.

Resolution #1 – Hydraulic Jack repair on passenger elevator at Ford Wyoming Center

The city memo noes that after the passenger elevator at the Ford Wyoming Center failed in May, Kone Elevators discovered that the hydraulic jack that raises and lowers the car was broken and in need of replacement. The repairs are estimated at $128,720, with about $64,000 needed to get the process going (eight to 10 weeks is estimated for delivery of materials). The amendment would add the cost of the project to the funding already earmarked in fiscal year 2025 for upgrades to the elevator, which staff say should keep it operating reliably for another 35 years or more.

Resolution #5 – Contract with Modern Electric Co. for the Lift Station Generator

Replacements

The contract includes the replacement of two emergency generators at the Bryan Stock Trail and Bar Nunn wastewater lift stations. The current generators are decades old, require high levels of maintenance and repair and are generally becoming unreliable, the city memo states.

Modern Electric was the sole bidder in June with a base bid of $276,075.

Establish Public Hearing Date for Homax property zone change from Old Yellowstone District corridor conformity to General Business

The consent action item establishes Sept. 3 as the public hearing date for a proposed rezone of the lot where the Homax Stop-and-Go on South Poplar Street currently resides. The city memo explains that the convenience store was grandfathered into the Old Yellowstone District zoning standards, which otherwise would not support a convenience store.

Because the applicant proposed to raze and rebuild the store, the lot would have to be rezoned for general business. The proposal passed the city’s planning and zoning board with no dissenting comment, the packet notes.

Resolution #9 – Donation Agreement Between Radius Church and the City of Casper for a Nativity Lighting Display to be Located at the Healing Park on Conwell as Part of Holiday Square

The city memo states that the nativity scene it purchased in 1976 is in disrepair and that Radius Church is willing to donate one. The display will include lighting and fencing to go along with the traditional Christmas light extravaganza held annually at the park across from the hospital.

Public Hearing Proposed consolidation/rezone of four lots for proposed Mt. Hope Addition No. 2

The subject property is located at 2300 Hickory St., just south of Smith’s Food and Drug in west Casper. The zoning is mixed on the four parcels, and the applicant wants them all to become one-unit residential as part of the Luther Classical College of Casper. The memo notes that the applicant is responsible for half the cost of improving the adjacent streets to city standards.

Resolutions #10 and #11 – Lease agreements for use of City facilities for youth sports

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is seeking to use the city-owned north Casper soccer complex and softball fields for flag football and T-ball, the memo states. The club would pay about $2,000 for the one-year lease. The club will be responsible for organizing and annual cleanup day, and there will be a code of conduct for those on city facilities.

The Casper Junior Football League is also expected to make use of Mike Sedar Park and several city-owned baseball fields for youth football programming through Oct. 31. The league would pay the city about $2,700 annually. There is also an enforceable code of conduct and mandate to organize a cleanup day, the memo states.

Second reading of Ordinance changing zoning on lot located at 837 East C St. from M-1 (Limited Industrial) to C-3 (Central Business)

“The applicants would like to close the Child Care Center, and transition the building into a residential use,” the city memo said. The current zoning does not allow for residential uses in most cases, but a change to the proposed Central Business (C3) zoning would rectify that.

Gale Falcons, owner of the Child Care Center, told the council at the public hearing two weeks ago that she is looking to retire and would like to convert the building into apartments. Land uses in the area are a mix of commercial, industrial and residential, and such a change would agree with the Comprehensive Land Use Plan, according to the memo. The city says this could lead to further redevelopment of the area, similar to the Old Yellowstone District revitalization.

Resolution #12 – Authorizing an Amended Agreement with the Department of Justice to Participate in the Equitable Sharing Program

The agreement allows “participating agencies to share federally forfeited funds, property, and any interest earned, between participating law enforcement agencies,” according to the memo.

Additional resolutions

Resolution #4 – Approving the Vacation and Final Plat Creating the Blackmore Marketplace Addition No. 13 Subdivision and Approving the Subdivision Agreement

Resolution #7 – Authorizing a Grant Application to the Wyoming Water Development Commission for the Design and Construction of the City Reservoir Improvement Projectect

Resolution #8 – Authorizing the Mayor to Sign a Letter of Support for Inclusion in the Feasibility Study Proposing the Designation of Natrona and Carbon Counties as a National Heritage Area.

Resolution #6 – Authorizing a Contract for Professional Services with Dynamic Controls, Incorporated, for Professional Services for the Thermal Lens Procurement Project

The contract for $73,339 would get the city thermal lens monitoring technology at the Casper Regional Landfill. According to the memo, the 24/7 monitoring would increase response time in event of another spontaneous fire in the compost yard.

Resolution # 7 — Authorizing a Grant Application to the Wyoming Water Development Commission for the Design and Construction of the City Reservoir Improvement Project

Resolution # 2 — Authorizing an Affidavit of Possession and Claim Under Tax Deed Regarding 2118 S. Jefferson Street, Casper, Wyoming

Resolution # 3 —Authorizing the Fiscal Year 2025 Contract with the State of Wyoming Office of the Attorney General, Division of Victim Services

Bills and addenda