WATCH: Body Cam Footage Shows Wyoming Deputy Avoid Semi Crash
Body camera footage taken from a Sweetwater County Sheriff's deputy shows just how close they sometimes come to tragedy on Wyoming's highways.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was working an extra patrol shift in the Wamsutter area and responding to multiple traffic crashes on Interstate 80.
Then, a fish-tailing tractor-trailer appears in the deputy's camera before hitting another slow-moving trailer
Somehow, the lucky deputy manages to avoid the axle from the trailer.
Watch the video below: