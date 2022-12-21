Salt Creek Highway Reopens Near West Yellowstone Highway Intersection

Photo Courtesy of WYDOT

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Salt Creek Highway has been reopened.

That's according to a release from Jeff Goetz.

"We've just reopened WYO 254, better known as Salt Creek Highway, to its intersection with West Yellowstone Highway," Goetz wrote. "Work on the bridge over Casper Creek has been sufficiently completed to open the road to traffic. This also means the traffic signal at the intersection is again live after several months of flashing yellow for those on Yellowstone Highway."

