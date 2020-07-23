Wyoming Rest Area Closures Cause Litter, Excrement Problem

DOUGLAS, Wyo. (AP) — Residents in Wyoming have raised concerns after close to a dozen piles of human feces and wads of used toilet paper lined residential roads near a highway rest area that closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Resident Jim Skeen has caught people relieving themselves near his home closet to the Orin Junction located 10 miles outside of Douglas.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that people have not been able to use rest area toilets after Republican Gov. Mark Gordon ordered the state Department of Transportation to close 10 locations earlier this summer due to budgetary concerns amid the pandemic.