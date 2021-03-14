Look at the Difference Between Southern and Northern Wyoming Right Now
Webcams tell the tale of a Wyoming that's been crippled by a winter storm yet left unscathed in other parts.
As a weekend winter storm has essentially shut down most of the Cowboy State, it seems to be business as usual in northern portions of Wyoming.
As of 1:45 p.m. Sunday, here's what it looks like at the Wyoming-Colorado state line:
Meanwhile, at the Wyoming-Montana border:
WYDOT has ceased plowing operations in Casper. Police are urging the public to stay inside unless it's absolutely necessary to travel.
Natrona County Schools will also cease operations on Monday.
Most Expensive Home Available in Casper