Webcams tell the tale of a Wyoming that's been crippled by a winter storm yet left unscathed in other parts.

As a weekend winter storm has essentially shut down most of the Cowboy State, it seems to be business as usual in northern portions of Wyoming.

As of 1:45 p.m. Sunday, here's what it looks like at the Wyoming-Colorado state line:

WYDOT

Meanwhile, at the Wyoming-Montana border:

WYDOT

WYDOT has ceased plowing operations in Casper. Police are urging the public to stay inside unless it's absolutely necessary to travel.

Natrona County Schools will also cease operations on Monday.