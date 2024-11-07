Washington Park improvements get $75K boost from Natrona County rec board

CASPER, Wyo. — A phased, multi-year improvement project at Casper’s Washington Park got a $74,000 grant boost on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The Casper City Council accepted the grant award from the Natrona County Joint Powers Recreation Board by consent from council’s traditional chambers at City Hall.

The money provides the required match for the $724,359 grant award from the Land and Water Conservation Grant through the state parks and cultural resources, which the city accepted last month, according to a staff memo.

The city had applied for $175,000 toward the Phase II improvements last summer. Those improvements include the relocation of a storm sewer, construction of six new tennis courts, replacement of two existing tennis courts for parking surface and improvements to the landscaping and urban forestry, city staff said.

Built in 1929, Washington Park is one of city’s oldest and “most beloved” parks, staff note, and many of the park’s features are in need of repair and replacement. The overall “Washington Park Revival” plan calls for the addition of pickleball courts, bandshell and ballfield improvements and ADA accessibility. The bathroom facility has already been renovated.