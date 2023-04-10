Wanted Person: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seek Public’s Assistance

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Steven Charles Oldman who is currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Steven Oldman is described as a 32-year-old Native American male, approximately 5’10” tall and 195 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has “LA” tattooed on his left temple, a tattoo of a tear drop below his left eye, “307” tattooed in the webbing of his left hand, and a tattoo of three dots on his left outer wrist. He has multiple scars on his head.

Oldman was a resident of CRC when he failed to return on the evening of April 7th.

He was reported as an escapee by CRC Staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours of April 8th .

Oldman was serving 18-36 months at CRC on a probation revocation out of Fremont County.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Steven Oldman please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282.

If you see him, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

Information reported directly to Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

