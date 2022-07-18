Visit Casper Provides Grants to Local Organizations

According to a press release by Visit Casper, the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council recently approved $22,750 in grants for local organizations.

Amanda Sewell, the Destinations Experience Coordinator at Visit Casper, said in the release.

"Events help bring additional overnight stays to Casper," Sewell said. "Through the ongoing support provided through the grant program, we’re able to draw more visitors to experience all our area has to offer."

Tia Troy, Visit Casper spokesperson, said Visit Casper had $25,000 to give out in grant funding to organizations to use from May to May and is evaluated based on how many people the events bring into Casper.

Troy said that by giving out the grant money, they provide more events in Casper which encourages more visitors to come and spend money in Natrona County.

"These events bring additional overnight stays to Casper," Troy said. "They bring people to Natrona County to spend the night, to eat in restaurants, to shop in local stores, and to really experience Casper year-round. So these events are held throughout the year, which really helps to draw people, not just at the height of the season, but year-round. So they bring money in overnight visitors who really have a strong spend that comes for these events."

Grant funds, which have been given out since 2016, were awarded to 23 total organizations this year, including:

Rock the Block UC: $500

Special Olympics Wyoming – Summer Sports Classic: $1,500

Special Olympics Wyoming – Fall Tournament: $2,000

Casper Soccer Club – Wyoming State Cup and Championship: $3,500

Casper Soccer Club – Casper Spring Jam: $1,500

Casper Soccer Club – Fall Classic: $3,000

Casper Amateur Hockey Club: $2,500

Wyoming Juneteenth Education Committee: $250

Amusement Operators of Wyoming – State 8-Ball Tournament: $2,000

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra – Pops in the Park: $2,000

East Casper Volleyball Club – Super Regionals: $1,500

East Casper Volleyball Club – Grand Prix Tournament: $2,000

ServeWyoming – $500

Along with those groups, Smoke and Soul Fest, Oil City Endurance, Hawg Ice Fishing, Yoga on the Labyrinth, WY State Cup, Spring Jamboree, Fall Classic, Casper Amateur Hockey, Travel Exhibits Science zone, State Pool, Pops in the Park, Super Regional Volleyball, Grand Prix Volleyball, CWFR Parade, Downtown Chalk, CWFR Security, ABATE, 9/11 Memorial, and Mural Christmas Parade were also given grant funding.

While the money has been approved, it isn't distributed until within 60 days of the event and requires a report to be completed before it can be given out, and Troy said she didn't know if any group had been given money yet.

Applications are reviewed by the committee and then approved by the Visit Casper Board of Directors.

