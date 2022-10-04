EXPLAINER: The Lodging Tax in Natrona County

Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November.

Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020.

What is it? The 2% Natrona County lodging tax is a tax that has existed since 1989 and is essentially a user fee paid by visitors who stay overnight in Natrona County hotels, motels, campgrounds, bed and breakfasts and vacation rentals. Who pays it? The lodging tax is paid by guests who stay overnight in one of Natrona County's lodging establishments. Very few local residents pay the tax; only those who stay overnight in a lodging accommodation do so. How is it spent? lodging tax fund Funds from thefund Visit Casper , Natrona County's tourism organization, to market and promote travel to Casper, Wyoming, and Natrona County. Marketing efforts are targeted at leisure travelers, group travel, meetings, conventions and more. Funds also support nonprofit events and organizations that help drive tourism to Natrona County. What’s the ultimate economic impact on the county? In 2021, the visitor spend in Natrona County was $306 million, which was a 34% increase from 2020.

"The 2% lodging tax is not a new tax . Travel spending in Natrona County supports 2,500 jobs for residents. The tax funds the promotion of Natrona County as a travel destination. Competition for tourists continues to be fierce and this tax enables Visit Casper to function as a unified marketing voice to bring tourists, sporting events, meetings and more to Casper" said Tia Troy, Visit Casper's press communicator.

